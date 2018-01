My easy like Sunday morning reads: • Machines Are Encroaching on Bond Markets’ Last Line of Resistance (Bloomberg) see also ETFs are the New Bond Kings (Bloomberg) • T. Boone Pickens, a Texas-Size Businessman, Calls It Quits: A cantankerous self-made tycoon, Mr. Pickens shook up the oil business, promoted the concept of shareholder value and evangelized for renewable energy.…

