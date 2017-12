The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Death Wish coffee, grab a seat by the fire and get ready for our longer form weekend reads: • Has Apple Lost Its Design Mojo? (Fortune) • How the Maker of TurboTax Fought Free, Simple Tax Filing (ProPublica) • Dubai’s Opulent Wealth – Supercars And The £100m Private Plate Market (Absolute Reg) • Why…

Read More

The post 10 Weekend Reads appeared first on The Big Picture.