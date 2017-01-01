KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday expressed hope that the United States would continue its support for the Afghan government after American President Donald Trump publicly spoke with U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan after his inauguration on Friday.
Afghanistan’s Abdullah welcomes Trump commitment to troops
