After Brexit, Israel senses a chance to boost trade with UK

It is hard to sell fruit into the EU, but when Britain leaves it could become a big market for Israeli agriculture and for its burgeoning cyber-industries

From a hilltop in Masa’ada on the Israeli side of the Syrian border in the Golan Heights, Faried al-Said Ahmed surveys his cherry and apple trees 80 feet below. Barbed wire surrounds the steep hillside, preventing people entering a minefield planted when the Six-Day War ended 50 years ago.

Currently, the trees are bare. Cherry-picking season is May and June, while 45,000 tons of apples will leave this co-operative farm after they ripen in September and October.

Continue reading…