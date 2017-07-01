After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat

SpaceX on Wednesday deployed a broadband communications satellite for IntelSat, after twice ditching launch plans in the final seconds before liftoff earlier this week. The force required to send the payload to space meant SpaceX decided not to attempt to return the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket for an upright landing. A SpaceX commentator said on the company’s launch webcast that Monday’s delay came about when a measurement in the rocket’s first stage avionics system did not meet a preprogrammed software limit, but the rocket was in good shape.