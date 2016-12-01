BEIRUT (Reuters) – Syrian rebels shelled Aleppo and air strikes resumed around the city on Friday as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies said the insurgents’ withdrawal from the city could pave the way toward a political solution for the country.
Dec
23
Aleppo sees shelling, air strikes again as Assad urges peace talks
