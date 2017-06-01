Arab states in row with Qatar laud Trump's supportive stance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) â€” Arab states that have laid virtual siege on Qatar praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday for enthusiastically supporting their stance when he called on the Gulf state to stop “the funding of terrorism.”
Jun
10
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) â€” Arab states that have laid virtual siege on Qatar praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday for enthusiastically supporting their stance when he called on the Gulf state to stop “the funding of terrorism.”