Archbishop of Canterbury criticises ‘populist’ world leaders

Justin Welby joins Pope Francis in using traditional Christmas Day message to make oblique criticism of Donald Trump over Jerusalem decision

The archbishop of Canterbury has spoken out against “tyrannical and populist” world leaders in a Christmas message likely to be seen partly as a rebuke against US president Donald Trump.

Justin Welby was preaching at Canterbury cathedral at the same time as Pope Francis made oblique criticism of Trump in his traditional Christmas address in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

