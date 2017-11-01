YANGON (Reuters) – Pope Francis met leaders of several faiths in majority-Buddhist Myanmar on Tuesday, stressing the importance of “unity in diversity” but making no mention the Muslim Rohingya who have fled en masse to Bangladesh after a military crackdown.
Nov
28
As Myanmar grapples with Rohingya crisis Pope stresses unity in diversity
YANGON (Reuters) – Pope Francis met leaders of several faiths in majority-Buddhist Myanmar on Tuesday, stressing the importance of “unity in diversity” but making no mention the Muslim Rohingya who have fled en masse to Bangladesh after a military crackdown.