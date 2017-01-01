Asia targets tourism, education boost from Trump travel ban

By Praveen Menon and Pairat Temphairojana KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK (Reuters) – Seeking to capitalize on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs. Trump's Friday directive put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. In Muslim-majority Malaysia, the group CEO of Asia's largest budget airline, AirAsia , suggested countries in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) could cash in.