WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In the midst of a joke-filled monologue at a dinner with journalists, President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that the United States will be meeting with North Korea but has told Pyongyang it must first “denuke.”
Mar
03
At joke-filled dinner, Trump suggests U.S. will meet with North Korea
