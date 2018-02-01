At least four killed, 60 missing after quake rocks Taiwan tourist area

HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) – Rescuers combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings on Wednesday, some using their hands as they searched for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least four near the popular Taiwanese tourist city of Hualien overnight.
