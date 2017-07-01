BEIJING (Reuters) – Friends of China’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died of liver cancer in custody, said on Friday they are still unable to contact his widow, Liu Xia, and that ensuring her freedom is now a top priority.
Jul
14
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo’s widow after Chinese dissident’s death
BEIJING (Reuters) – Friends of China’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died of liver cancer in custody, said on Friday they are still unable to contact his widow, Liu Xia, and that ensuring her freedom is now a top priority.