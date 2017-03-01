SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia came under fresh criticism over its treatment of its indigenous population on Tuesday as a UN investigator examined the impact of a government takeover of remote communities and as Canberra pushes its bid to join the UN Human Rights Council.
Mar
21
Australia again denounced for treatment of Aborigines as U.N. investigates
