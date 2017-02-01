SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull might receive a short-term boost after his infamous phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump but is likely to be the long-term political loser, analysts and rights advocates said on Friday.
Feb
03
Australian leader faces long-term risk after ‘Donald Thump’ call on refugees
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull might receive a short-term boost after his infamous phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump but is likely to be the long-term political loser, analysts and rights advocates said on Friday.