SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s former deputy prime minister, who resigned last month over an extra-marital affair with his press secretary, acknowledged in a media interview that the baby being carried by his pregnant former staffer may not be his.
Mar
03
Australia’s former deputy PM unsure if baby is his but doesn’t care
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s former deputy prime minister, who resigned last month over an extra-marital affair with his press secretary, acknowledged in a media interview that the baby being carried by his pregnant former staffer may not be his.