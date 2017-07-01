VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria has barred Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci from entering the country to attend an event marking the anniversary of last year’s failed coup in Turkey, a spokesman for Austria’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Austria bars Turkish economy minister for event marking coup anniversary
