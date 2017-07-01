Bank of England steps up scrutiny of lenders

Threadneedle Street tells credit card and personal loan providers to stick to their terms and conditions

The Bank of England is stepping up its scrutiny of banks and other lenders on credit cards, personal loans and car purchases amid fears that growing consumer debt could rebound on the banking system.

Threadneedle Street is writing to the firms it regulates after reviewing the consumer credit sector, where lending is growing at 10.3% a year – outpacing the 2.3% rise in household income.

Related: Bank of England tackles consumer credit problems, as construction growth slows – business live

Related: Business Today: sign up for a morning shot of financial news

Continue reading…