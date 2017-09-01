Banksy Walled Off Hotel in Palestine to sell new works by elusive artist

Gift shop, which will open in autumn in West Bank, will sell pieces including crucifixes fashioned into grappling hooks

It’s the sort of merchandise you might find in any hotel gift shop: mugs emblazoned with slogans, T-shirts, prints of local beauty spots and novelty key rings. But this is not any ordinary holiday tat.

Banksy’s Walled Off hotel in the Palestinian territories will open a gift shop and sell new works by the elusive street artist for the first time in four years.

