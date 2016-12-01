MILAN (Reuters) – Italian police shot dead the man believed responsible for this week’s Berlin Christmas market truck attack, killing him after he pulled a gun on them during a routine check in the early hours of Friday.
Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead by police in Italy
