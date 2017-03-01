Bezalel Smotrich: Israel’s far-right demagogue, drawing fringe beliefs to the centre | Emma Graham-Harrison

He has transformed himself from radical activist into a mainstream politician with an extremist manifesto

Bezalel Smotrich has backed segregated maternity wards separating Jewish and Arab mothers, called for government reprisal attacks on Palestinians and once organised a homophobic “Beast Parade” protest against Gay Pride. He is also a member of Israel’s Knesset, a confident polemicist and increasingly prominent political figurehead for the country’s ascendant far-right.

Like the far-right European and American politicians who have upended the political order further west, his stock in trade is drawing fringe beliefs into the political mainstream, shifting the centre of debate.

Continue reading…