KABUL (Reuters) – A suicide attack on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighboring cultural center in the capital Kabul killed dozens on Thursday, officials and witnesses said, with many of the victims students.
Dec
28
Blast at Afghan news agency in Kabul kills dozens
KABUL (Reuters) – A suicide attack on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighboring cultural center in the capital Kabul killed dozens on Thursday, officials and witnesses said, with many of the victims students.