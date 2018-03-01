TUZLA, Bosnia (Reuters) – Bahira was 14 when she was repeatedly raped by Bosnian Serb soldiers who attacked her Muslim village early in Bosnia’s 1990s war. She barely escaped execution, and has spent the past two decades trying to overcome her trauma.
Mar
02
Bosnian war victims despair at court fines over reparations claims
TUZLA, Bosnia (Reuters) – Bahira was 14 when she was repeatedly raped by Bosnian Serb soldiers who attacked her Muslim village early in Bosnia’s 1990s war. She barely escaped execution, and has spent the past two decades trying to overcome her trauma.