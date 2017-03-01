Boycott won’t heal our divide, Israeli star tells fellow artists

Isolating Israel will ‘give prejudice and hatred a louder voice’, says musician and peace activist David Broza

One of Israel’s leading cultural figures, the singer-songwriter David Broza, has spoken out against new calls for an artistic boycott of Israel. Ahead of a rare British concert next month, the Grammy award-winning Broza has reaffirmed his commitment to playing with musicians from a wide range of backgrounds, and argued that it is shared musical experience, not boycotts, that offer the best hope of moving entrenched political views.

“I am an anti-boycott person. If we start avoiding each other, how will these walls ever come down?” Broza said this weekend, at home in Tel Aviv, as he began to prepare for the concert in London on 27 April. “I understand that a boycott is a nonviolent response, and I respect that, but I want to say that there are other ways.”

We need to communicate if we are not to leave it to the voices of doubters, of prejudice and hatred.

