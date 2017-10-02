SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A political campaign fund set up in Brazil with public money to help fight corruption is not big enough for the country’s 2018 general election, the head of the country’s top electoral court said on Friday.
Brazil election campaign fund not big enough, judge says
