BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s top federal prosecutor charged President Michel Temer with taking multimillion-dollar bribes on Monday in a stinging blow to the unpopular leader and to political stability in Latin America’s largest country.
Jun
26
Brazil’s President Michel Temer charged with taking bribes
