LONDON (Reuters) – Britain scolded U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as the “most right-wing in Israeli history”, a move that aligns Prime Minister Theresa May more closely with President-elect Donald Trump.
Britain scolds Kerry for comments on Israeli government
