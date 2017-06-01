Britain’s economic model is broken: this is our first post-crash election | Aditya Chakrabortty

Pundits pretend that Corbyn and May are poles apart. But both understand that the financial crisis changed everything – and a new ideological era is beginning

Seen from a sofa, the world looks very different. And to listen to TV’s sofa pundits is to hear a very different election. They would have you believe that Labour and the Conservatives have rarely been further apart. That voters face “a clear choice” between a hard left and a Brextremist right, the inedible and the unpalatable. Plausible and conventional, it’s a classic sofa argument.

It also misses the critical change in this election.

The Conservative manifesto is closer to Labour’s than at any point since the second world war

