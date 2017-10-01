LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it was time to begin “serious negotiations” on Brexit, hours before his boss, Prime Minister Theresa May, visits Brussels in an attempt to unlock the stalled talks.
Britain’s Johnson says time to begin ‘serious negotiations’ on Brexit
