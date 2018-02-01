Britain’s sad circular journey: from empire to Efta to Brussels to Brexit

A glance at Britain’s history with Europe reveals that, then as now, we are worse off outside a union than we are inside it

When I was a schoolboy it was common practice to go to the cinema (or “the pictures”, as we used to say) and arrive well after the start of a double bill. We would then stay until the action in the first film had reached the point where we had come in.

As this country becomes the laughing stock of the world in regard to the so-called “negotiations” about Brexit, we find that, hey presto, this is where we came in.

In our 45 years of membership, we have built up tens of thousands of links that it is absurd to try to remove

