LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May showed guts and grace by continuing with her keynote Conservative Party conference speech despite a repeated coughing fit and an interruption by a prankster, business minister Greg Clark told Sky on Thursday.
Oct
05
British PM showed guts and grace in conference speech, minister says
