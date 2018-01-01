British tourist missing in Israel may have Jerusalem syndrome

Authorities say Oliver McAfee, 29, may have condition which leads those affected to believe they are biblical figures

Israeli authorities are searching for a British man who is missing in the Negev desert amid fears that he could be suffering from Jerusalem syndrome, a psychiatric condition whose sufferers believe they are prophets or other biblical figures.

Oliver McAfee, 29, a devout Christian, was last seen on 21 November while cycling near the southern Israeli town of Mitzpe Ramon. Hikers found his wallet, keys and computer tablet earlier this month, and other possessions, including his bicycle, bags and shoes, were found separately.

Related: What is Jerusalem syndrome?

Continue reading…