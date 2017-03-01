Budget 2017 live: Philip Hammond sets out spending and tax plans against Brexit backdrop

Live coverage, reaction and analysis to the chancellor’s spring budget

8.51am GMT

The House of Commons famously doesn’t have enough seats for all its members, and some ultra-keen MPs are already queuing dutifully to get a prime spot.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant tweets the scene.

The guys and gals (MPs) queuing up for the best #Budget2017 seats. pic.twitter.com/qyTYBvawrR

Good luck Philip with the first of what I hope will be many successful budgets. Standing there with that red box is quite a moment.Enjoy it!

8.45am GMT

The City is expecting a relatively low-key performance, with Philip Hammond likely to talk up the UK’s economy while also sound suitably cautious about the uncertainty ahead.

There is no Brexit “war chest”. Mr Hammond has simply, sensibly, said he will borrow more if we run into problems https://t.co/8lFGJrvJ72 pic.twitter.com/2ZmT8zMzZc

8.37am GMT

Chancellors, like most other figures in English public life, can be divided into Cavaliers and Roundheads and Philip Hammond is one of nature’s Roundheads. While chancellors like George Osborne and Gordon Brown revelled in the showmanship of budget day, with announcements conveying boldness and authority, Hammond is more an adherent of cautious, undemonstrative, accountancy politics. It can make him a bit dull, although there is quite a lot to be said for ‘boring’ in public policy making.

And, even in the Hammond catalogue, this is not set to be one of his biggies. Technically it is his first budget, but the autumn statement has become identical to a budget in fiscal heft and so in practice this is his second. It is also his last spring budget because, under a reform he introduced, from this autumn the annual budget will take place towards the end of the year. (So there will be two budgets this year.) According to some Whitehall briefing, he considers the one later in the year as his main one for 2017. This will be a mere warm-up.

