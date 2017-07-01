PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia’s parliament on Monday amended the law to ban people from associating with anyone convicted of a criminal offense, a move the opposition says aims to hobble rivals of Prime Minister Hun Sen ahead of a general election next year.
Cambodia changes election law ahead of 2018 vote
