PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday said the 2018 national election result does not require international recognition to be valid — the latest sign of his determination to hold on to power after almost 33 years in office.
Nov
09
Cambodia PM Hun Sen says 2018 election result does not need international recognition
