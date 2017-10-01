PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen told his cabinet on Friday he had no fear of Western sanctions after some U.S. senators threatened to push for travel restrictions over his arrest of the main opposition leader, the government spokesman said.
Cambodian PM says sanctions wouldn’t hurt him
