PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – With Cambodia’s opposition warning of the imminent death of its democracy, the historic rival who once beat Prime Minister Hun Sen in an election said there was no option but to work with the strongman.
Oct
14
Cambodia’s political prince submits to its strongman
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – With Cambodia’s opposition warning of the imminent death of its democracy, the historic rival who once beat Prime Minister Hun Sen in an election said there was no option but to work with the strongman.