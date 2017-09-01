Campers in Israel warned after series of wolf attacks

Ten incidents involving wolf bites have been reported over summer in Judean desert

Israeli authorities are warning families with young children to take extra care after a series of wolf attacks on campers in the Judean desert.

Ten incidents involving wolf bites were reported over the summer around the historic site of Masada and the popular spring at Ein Gedi. A number of the incidents involved young children, leading to fears that an Arabian wolf or wolves may be exhibiting predatory behaviour.

