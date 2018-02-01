SYDNEY (Reuters) – Carnival Corp , the world’s largest cruise operator, said on Monday it was investigating the response of its security personnel to a brawl that broke out on one of its South Pacific cruises that resulted in 23 passengers being removed.
Carnival probes security personnel’s response to brawl in South Pacific cruise
