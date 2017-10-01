MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) – Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont failed to clarify on Monday whether he had declared Catalonia’s independence from Spain last week, paving the way for the central government to take control of the region and rule it directly.
Catalan leader fails to spell out independence stance, calls for talks
MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) – Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont failed to clarify on Monday whether he had declared Catalonia’s independence from Spain last week, paving the way for the central government to take control of the region and rule it directly.