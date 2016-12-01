BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Catholics must run their church independently, implying at arms length from the Vatican, and guide believers on a “Sinicisation path”, said a senior Communist Party official, as China and the Vatican seek to improve relations.
Catholics in China should integrate into socialist society – senior party official
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Catholics must run their church independently, implying at arms length from the Vatican, and guide believers on a “Sinicisation path”, said a senior Communist Party official, as China and the Vatican seek to improve relations.