AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The world’s chemical weapons watchdog said the banned nerve agent sarin was used in an attack in northern Syria in April that killed dozens of people, a report from a fact-finding team seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.
Jun
29
Chemical weapons watchdog says sarin used in April attack in Syria
