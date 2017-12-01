BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) – China accused the United States on Thursday of interfering in its internal affairs and said it had lodged a complaint after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law an act laying the groundwork for possible U.S. navy visits to self-ruled Taiwan.
Dec
14
China angered as U.S. considers navy visits to Taiwan
BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) – China accused the United States on Thursday of interfering in its internal affairs and said it had lodged a complaint after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law an act laying the groundwork for possible U.S. navy visits to self-ruled Taiwan.