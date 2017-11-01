China draws three-stage path for Myanmar, Bangladesh to resolve Rohingya crisis

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) – China called for a ceasefire in Myanmar’s Rakhine State so that Rohingya Muslim refugees can return from Bangladesh, proposing a three-stage approach to the crisis as diplomats from 51 mostly Asian and European countries gathered in Myanmar on Monday.
