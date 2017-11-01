SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China must win its battle against corruption or face being erased by history, its new top graft buster said in an editorial on Saturday, underscoring the ruling Communist Party’s focus on eliminating corrupt behaviour.
Nov
10
China faces historic corruption battle, ruling party’s new graft buster says
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China must win its battle against corruption or face being erased by history, its new top graft buster said in an editorial on Saturday, underscoring the ruling Communist Party’s focus on eliminating corrupt behaviour.