BEIJING/LONDON (Reuters) – China has invited British Prime Minister Theresa May to attend a major summit in May on its “One Belt, One Road” initiative to build a new Silk Road, diplomatic sources told Reuters, as London said she would visit China this year.
Feb
08
China invites Britain to attend new Silk Road summit: sources
