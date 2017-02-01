BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese court has jailed the former chief of one of the country’s largest state-owned automakers for 11-1/2 years for graft, China Central Television (CCTV) said on Thursday, the latest official swept up in a campaign to eradicate corruption.
Feb
09
China jails former chief of state-owned automaker FAW for graft
BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese court has jailed the former chief of one of the country’s largest state-owned automakers for 11-1/2 years for graft, China Central Television (CCTV) said on Thursday, the latest official swept up in a campaign to eradicate corruption.