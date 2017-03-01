BEIJING (Reuters) – Public debate over an overhaul of China’s civil law will grow over the next three years as lawmakers begin to write specific provisions that affect the lives of citizens in the world’s most populous nation, a top lawmaker said on Thursday.
China lawmaker expects debate over new civil code to intensify
