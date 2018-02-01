BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, Liu He, will visit the United States this week, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, at a time of tension between the two countries over trade.
Feb
26
China leader’s top economic adviser heads to the U.S. for trade talks
