SEOUL/BEIJING (Reuters) – China will allow travel agencies in Beijing and Shandong to partly resume sales of group tours to South Korea, in a sign of thawing relations between the nations that have been locked in a year-long diplomatic standoff.
Nov
27
China partly lifts ban on group tours to South Korea, online curbs stay
